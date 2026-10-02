Cavaliers Golf News:

Only nine golfers faced the starter on Sunday morning for golf, conditions were excellent and the recorded scores were very good.

Gavin Forest really excelled to take 1st place with 40 off the stick and a net 29.5; 2nd place was filled by Wal Hennessy, who had 41 off the stick for a net 32; close up in 3rd place was the ever-consistent Michael McGovern, who also had 40 off the stick for a net 33. The handicapper was happy to deduct a few shots off their handicaps!

NTPs: 3rd-N/A, 5th-N/A, 6th-Chris Milton.

The encouragement award was picked up by John Pritchard.

Happy golfing and have a great week!