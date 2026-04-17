Hello Bowlers and Visitors,

Our grade 3 pennants team will be travelling to Parkes Railway, playing against Dubbo on the 16th May and our 5s will be travelling to Dubbo City and play against Condobolin and Parkes Railway on the 16 and 17th May.

All Grade 3 and 5 Pennant Teams playing in the Regional Playoffs must be dressed strictly in Country Club Clothing, including hat.

The City versus Country Charity Day is being played at Orange City on the 30th May. The nominations sheet is on the board in the alcove.

Triples draw closes 18th April.

Handicap singles starts at 9:30am on 19th April.

The Ladies Club have invited the men to play in their Thursday morning comp. Names can be added to their list in the alcove on the right-hand side of the bench by Wednesday, or call Trish Wilson on 0400 379 294 before 9am. Dress code is neat casual.

Fours Championship results for the Finals are:

Greg Campbell’s team VS Luke Taylor’s team, with Greg's team being the victors, 25 – 22. Congratulations to Team Campbell and Commiserations to Team Taylor.

Tuesday, 31st March, socials had 54 bowlers across both rinks.

Raffle winners were: Roy Leonard, Marty Rickards and Jan Fenwick

Lucky Rink winners: Ron Dunn, John Dunn and Peter Wright.

Unfortunates’ Rink: John Parker, Bruce Warbuton, and Dave Cleal.

Consolation winners:Tony Bowers, Peter Griffith and Clint Gamble.

Jackpot was not won.

Tuesday, 7th April, socials had 54 bowlers.

Raffle winners were: Tony “I don’t win anything” Bowers, Justin Whaley and Garry Pearce.

Lucky Rink winners: Maurice Aplin, Linda McFadden and Geoff Lockwood.

Unfortunates’ Rink: Bob Jenkins, Paul McFarland and Darcy Warren.

Consolation winners: Ray Windsor, Tony Hoy and Marg Henry.

Saturday socials had 30 bowlers and the Fours Championships Final

Raffle winners were: Phoebe Coster and Yoka Smith.

Lucky Rink winners: D. Horan, Ray Windsor and Graham Pitt.

Unfortunates’ Rink: Bernie King, Maree Haigh-Cole and Matt Gamble.

Jackpot was not won.

Starting at 4:30pm on Fridays, the Drills and Skills recommence. This is an enjoyable way to improve your bowling confidence and consistency.

For Tuesday 14th and Saturday 18th April, please call Jim Finn on 0418 651 382, Peter Wright on 0427 813 220 or the club on 6361 3210. Names in by 11:30pm for a 12:30pm start.

Bowls Code of Conduct and Etiquette tips: During the Handicap Singles, don’t forget to thank your marker. They are volunteers, and your “thank you” is their paycheck.

Happy bowling!