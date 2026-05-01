Cavalier golfers played the back nine again in glorious sunshine.

Eleven players tested their skills with Graham Moose Tilston excelling to claim first place with a net 35.

The Tilston family provided the quinella with the young up-and-coming Glen Tilston taking second place with a net 37, third place went to the evergreen John Pritchard on net 39.5. Congratulations to the winners, well done, fellas!

Next weekend, the Cavaliers will play for their Monthly Medal; hopefully, our fine weather will continue a little longer.

Pictured above are Glen Tilston, Graham Moose Tilston, and John Pritchard.

Happy golfing!