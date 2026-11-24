The Great Volcanic Mountain Challenge (GVMC) will return in 2027, with registrations now open.

Since its first run in 2006, the GVMC has seen records tumble and participation soar, growing from 180 courageous athletes to an anticipated 500 runners at next year’s race.

The 11km course, renowned for its three-peak climb and 520m of elevation, takes competitors along forestry gravel roads and national park trails, testing road and mountain runners alike. The unique route ascends Mt Towac, then Young Man Canobolas, before finishing atop Gaanha Bula/Mount Canobolas (1390m).

It has attracted elite athletes, including Australian Olympians Martin Dent and Victoria Mitchell, who hold the men’s and women’s records respectively. Fellow Olympian Ben St Lawrence was first past the post last year. As well as the headline race, the GVMC remains a true community event, with the Family Trail Run offering a fun and accessible 5.5km course for runners of all ages and abilities.

“For the family that prefers less sweat and more fun, it’s an ideal way to experience the scenic beauty of Orange together,” organisers said.

Registrations for the 2027 Great Volcanic Mountain Challenge, Family Trail Run, and Team Challenge are now open, with an early bird discount available until January.

Visit www.greatvolcanic.org for details.