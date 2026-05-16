The local derby between the Cyms and Hawks at Wade Park on Saturday, May 9, was a thrilling contest from start to finish. Hawks led all the way through the first half and looked to be in control, but Cyms mounted a strong comeback in the second half to set up a tense finish. A late try by the CYMS in the final minutes brought the score to 30-all, but they were unlucky to miss the conversion that could have brought them the win. It was a great game to watch, with plenty of intensity and excitement right to the final whistle.