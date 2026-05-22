The strength of Hawks Netball Club’s development pathway was on full show in Orange Netball Association Division 1 on Saturday, May 16, when the club’s two top-grade sides met in an entertaining Round 3 derby.

Established in 2012, Hawks has grown rapidly into one of the Orange’s major netball clubs, fielding 18 junior teams and 11 senior teams in 2026. Much of that growth has been built around youth development, and Saturday’s Division 1 clash between Hawks Royal Hotel and Hawks DVM Embroidery showcased the success of that approach.

Both teams featured a host of emerging young players, many of whom were involved in representative netball programs or were experiencing their first taste of Division 1 competition.

Despite club bonds, the match proved an intensely fought and absorbing contest.

Royals settled more quickly, taking a 12-6 lead into quarter time through accurate finishing in the shooting circle. Their momentum continued into the second term as slick ball movement and strong circle-edge delivery from Macy Prevett and Clancy Simmons helped extend the advantage to 27-10 at halftime.

DVM responded strongly after the break. The introduction of Charis Charis at centre lifted the attacking tempo, while debutant shooter Nevaeh Lee impressed with her consistency and rebounding strength against quality opposition.

Experienced hands Hayley Baird, Chyra Zecchinati and Emily Evans also helped DVM apply great pressure through the middle stages of the game as Royals briefly lost some composure.

However, Royals regained control in the final quarter, producing their best netball of the afternoon to close out a 57-26 victory through disciplined attack, reduced errors and strong whole-court defence.

While the scoreboard favoured Royals, the match served as another strong endorsement of the Hawks club pathway and the depth of emerging talent rising through its ranks.