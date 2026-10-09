Duntryleague Women’s Golf:

A big field of women golfers turned out last Tuesday in perfect conditions to enjoy a fun team match, the Firefest event, on the spectacular Duntryleague course. Originally scheduled as part of the Orange Fire Festival celebrations, the event was postponed due to bad weather and was finally played last week.

This was a Stableford competition, with teams combining their best scores on each hole: the best three Stableford scores on par 5s, the best two on par 4s, and the best one on par 3s. Our generous sponsors for the day were fellow members Jane Wiesener, Meg Kierath, and Judith Barlow; thank you for your wonderful support of the event.

Congratulations also to the winning team of Sally Heigh, Janet Appleby, Beryl Pearce, and Val Pollack, who recorded a fantastic score of 90 points. They were closely followed by the runners-up, Narelle Provost, Pat Pellow, Rhonda Bloomfield, and Sue Wild, on 89 points. Congratulations to both teams on an excellent result.

The individual best Stableford score of the day went to Lesley Williams, who produced an amazing 43 points. It was a great day of golf, friendship, and fun, with everyone enjoying the opportunity to celebrate the Firefest event together.