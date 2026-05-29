Wentworth Women's Golf News.

Results: 20th May 2026

Event 18-Hole Stroke – May Monthly Medal

There was a good field for our Monthly Medal Event, considering the cold conditions, which was hotly contested across all grades.

The winner of the Monthly Medal was Helen Laffey, who finished with a brilliant net 72. Helen has been playing some very good golf of late and loves her day out on the course. It is nice to see her playing some consistent golf, she was very excited. Congratulations on a great round.

A Grade net winner was Ophelia Heffernan who had a steady net 76. Ophelia played some great shots out there today, well done. Runner up was Helen Ross with a solid net 78, and in third place was Shirley Grenfell with a good net 79.

B Grade net winner was Julie Roweth with a magnificent net 72. Julie played some very consistent golf, well played. Runner-up was Laurell Gassmann with a very nicely played net 74, good golfing, and third place was won by Kerry Bruton with a nice net 75.

C Grade winner was Susan Hutchinson with a well-played net 78. Susan was super-excited with her consistent game and the win, congratulations. Runner up was Sue Healey with a net 82, well done, and third place just pipped on a count back went to Leone Dalton also with net 82.

Scratch Winners were: A Grade Taua Holmes 97; B Grade Sue Gander 107; and C Grade Trish Harvey 121.

Nearest the Pins were won by Susan Hutchinson (5th), Julie Roweth (6th), and Alice McKeowen (13th). Drive and Pitch was won by Lee Pickett (17th).

Ball competition winners were Ophelia Heffernan, Sandra Jarman, Leslie Wright, Helen Ross, Lee Pickett, and Kerry Bruton.

Congratulations to Robyn Cannon, Laurell Gassmann, and Helen Hubbard, who played well at Western Districts at Forbes and kept the flag flying for Wentworth by having great wins.

A reminder that the return match in pennants will be played at Wentworth on June 19 v West Wyalong. Please let Tayla know if you are available to play ASAP.

The Cowra Open is on June 10-11and Dubbo Open is on June 28.

This Saturday and next Wednesday are 2-Person Ambrose Events. It was initially going to be a Keno Ambrose Qualifier; however, Keno has pulled their sponsorship of the Event with Golf NSW so for now these will now be a standard club event. Players are reminded that there are no swingers in this format, and if there is a group of three, the third player will be invited to play a social game. The only rule is six tee shots each.

Just a reminder, on a Wednesday, if the course is deemed unplayable, an email will be sent out either the night before or the morning of play by Lee.

Have a great week!