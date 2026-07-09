Let's just check out the Wednesday 7.30pm league where Lachlan Turner scored 131 over average, and he was followed by Layla Clough from the Monday Maniacs with 110 over average, and finally there was Oscar Christofferson from the Thursday 7.30pm league who scored 104 over average for the series.

Star Bowler of the week and winner of the Auto Wash compliments of Race Track Car Wash was Lachlan Turner who scored the wonderful 131 over average for the series.

The High Roller champion this week and winner of three free practice games was Rodney Knight who scored a great 246 (PB), which was 78 over average.

Of course there many who tried to beat Rodney, among them being Michael Quinlan 202, Mason Southwell 232 (PB), Brock Gallagher 234, Josh Johnstone 222, Casey Perry 246, Damien Christoff 203, Joel Katynia 204, Khye Downey 234, Steve Eslick 227, Matt Woodham 223, Jordan Clarke 269, Hayden Swallow 229, Brody Jadezak 223, Bayley Swallow 216, Paul Allen 213, Lachlan Turner 252, Josh Thornton 276, Hudson Howard 222, Steve McConnell 228, David Quinlan 236, Oscar Christofferson 229 (PB), Kerry Hogan 208, Dean Wells 233 and Milo Lees 216.

There were of course others trying hard among them were Justin Smart 202, Jason Brown 206, Travis McMahon 237, Micaylah Downey 202, Nick Flannery 215, Sam Bennett 204, Nathaniel Mason 231 and Tash Brett 201.

I was unable to locate an Almost Made it Hero this week, so the open order from Kings Takeaway remains in the drawer, but there were several feeling the pangs of hunger among them being Tyson Morris 184, Debbie McKeown 166, Jill Davidson 143, Linda Justin 197, Gae Claydon 170, Irene Priest 133, Kerrie Stent 138, Elijah Kay 135, Tia Brown 109, Sam Morris 149, Todd Lossano 161, John Burton 195, Nick Miller 199, Lucas Budd 137, Lachlan Budd 111, Arno Willemsen 126, Callum O’Reilly 133, Emma McCulloch 133, Matthew Bryant 161, Anne-Marie Johnstone 192, Cooper Fitzpatrick 182, Ron Quinlan 190, Barbara Couhil 137, Gary Stedman 199, Yvonne Daniel 152, Lucas Grabham 170, Evan Veitch 197, Janita Perry 187 and David Lawler 162.

Junior of the week and winner of the free game compliments of the Tenpin Bowl was Mason Southwell who scored a marvellous 232 (PB), which was 78 over average.

The first Female of Note for July and first in line hoping for the Gift Certificate from MJ’s All Hair-All Occasions was Linda Justin who scored 197 which was 63 over average.

The first Man of the Moment for July and first in line ready to grab the voucher from Guys Cuts was Lachlan Turner who scored a great 252 which was 69 over average and part of his 131 over average for the series.