Duntryleague Women’s Golf News:

Last Tuesday, September 9, the hotly contested September Monthly Medal was played in perfect conditions with a big field in attendance.

The day began with a chilly wind for a few holes, but sunny conditions eventually took over.

A big thank you to our generous sponsor for this event each year, Terry White Chemart, which is a proud supporter of women's golf in the region.

Congratulations to the following winners:

Division One: Aitaua Holmes – 73 net

Division Two: Genevieve White – 67 net

Division Three: Narelle Provost – 68 net

Congratulations again to all of our winners on their excellent performances, and a sincere thanks to Terry White Chemart for its continued support of women's golf at Duntryleague.