Let’s get underway with a look at the Wednesday 6.20pm league where Alex Gaeta scored 150 over average, he was followed Nathaniel Mason from the Wednesday 7.30pm league with 138 over average, then Greg Shapter from the Monday 10.00am league 122 over average, Steve McConnell from Monday7.30pm with 121, Mel Keen from Tuesday Juniors with 105 over average, David Jameson from the Golden Oldies with 104 over average and finally Tyson Morris from Monday 6.30pm with 103 over average for the series.

Star Bowler of the week and winner of the Auto Wash compliments of Race Track Car Wash was Alex Gaeta who scored that great 150 over average for the series.

The High Roller champion and winner of the three free practice games was Hudson Howard who scored a wonderful 289 (PB) which was 107 over average.

Of course there were many trying to beat Hudson, among them being Brayden Davies 234 (PB), Greg Shapter 248 (PB), David Jameson 225 (PB), Joe Gallagher 215, Lachlan Turner 215, Tyson Morris 245, Josh Johnstone 222, Blair Morris 205, Steven McConnell 225, Luke Coyte 253 (PB), Nathaniel Mason 273, Alex Gaeta 235, Hayden Swallow 264, Tash Brett 255, Matthew Woodham 213, Taylor Clark 248, Noah King 219, Josh Thornton 233, Nick Flannery 279, Sam Bennett 256, Xavier Mason 210, Dean Wells 234 and Liam Whitton 218.

The Almost it Hero and winner of the open order from Kings Takeaway at Greengate was Janita Perry who scored who scored 197 (PB). As this was 57 over aver average Janita was named the fourth Female of Note for July and next in line hoping for the gift certificate from MJ’s All Hair-All Occasions.

Obviously there were plenty of bowlers desperately trying to beat Janita among them being Nerida Black 143 (PB), Jenny Livermore 170, Dianne Gee 168, Shirley Dive 149, Gary Stedman 187, Richard Saunders 164,Ava McGregor 116, Isaac Perry 193, Nyssa Johnstone 161, Kailas Backnell172, John Barton 178, Damien Perry 184, Sophie Jones 156, Jeremy Jones 192, Callum Reilly 132, Cooper Klose 135, Charlie Petrelle 118, Mel Keen 169 (PB), Rocco Bonnici 143, Archie Bourke 122, Paddy Keen 136, Ethan Matters 151 (PB), Gae Claydon 178 and Julie Swallow 198.

Of course there were others trying hard among them Marilyn Schwenke 194, Nicholas Culverson 189, Kevin Fruin 181, Rachel Johnson 195, Tori Downey 179, Edward Hoogenboom 197, Garry Hildebrandt 180, Lucas Grabham 182, Lachlan Andreas 167, Harrison Draper 150, Lachlan Jenner 146, Elijah Cole 114, Knox Bunting 188, Damien Perry 103, Kerry Hogan a pair of 180s, Sharon Hogan 136, Oliver Davis 172 and Oscar Christofferson 185.

Junior of the week and winner of the free game compliments of the Tenpin Bowl was Ava McGregor who scored 116 which was 30 over average.

The fourth Man of the Moment for July was Greg Shapter who scored 248 (PB) which was 84 over average and part of his 122 over average for the series.