Let’s get going with a look at the Thursday 7.30pm league where Hudson Howard scored 159 over average, he was followed by Khye Downey from the Wednesday 7.30pm league with 135 over average next was Lucas Fisher from the Junior Single Challenge with 121 over average then came Aaron Clarke from Wednesday 6.20pm league with 120 over average and finally there was Jessica Kable from Monday Maniacs with 102 over average for the series.

Star Bowler of the Week and winner of the Auto Wash compliments of Race Track Car Wash was Hudson Howard who scored that brilliant 159 over average for the series.

The High Score champion and winner of the three free practice games was a very familiar name. The champion was Hudson Howard who scored a great 268 (PB).

Naturally there were plenty trying to beat Hudson among them was Greg Shapter 235, Matthew Woodham 213, Casey Perry 239, Joel Kotynia 216, Xavier Mason 217, Josh Thornton 212, Liam Whitton 215, Will Mastronardi 215, Brock Gallagher 236, Mick Morby 258 (PB), Aaron Clarke 256, Nathaniel Mason 257, Taylor Clark 226, Brandon Trenholm 241 (PB), Travis McMahon 257, Khye Downey 247 (PB), Steve McConnell 245, Anne Marie Johnston 202, Nick Flannery 258, Ben Walsh 223 and Dean Wells 255.

The Almost Made it Hero and winner of the Open Order from Kings Takeaway at Greengate was John Burton, who scored 199 (PB).

Just like above there were plenty feeling the pangs of hunger among them being Davis Jemerson 172, Michael Dunworth 176, Michelle Carroll 163, Mark Dawson 160, Margaret West 147, Wendy Reddan 117, Colleen Blake 145, Ron Quinlan 178, Frances Patton 135, Ian Middleton 183, Richard Saunders 159, Sharon Jameson 129, Liz Weston 144, Leonardo Petrella 135, Jack Morrissey 179, Kalias Bucknell 170, Kristy Lossano 162, Arno Willemsen 134 and Matthew Carroll 189.

Not to be left out there were also Graeme Edwards 189, Brett Campbell 180, Tahlia Brown 190, Tristan Grove 157, Geoffrey Thomas 171, David Jameson 184, Jacqui Smith 143, Lucas Grabham 168, Jack Flitcroft 151, Corey Harmer 144, Oliver Veitch 193, Caleb Ice 157, Tyrone Lennard 145, Riley Gilbert 148, Janine Formby 169 and Kayla Johnstone 120.

Junior of the Week and winner of the free game compliments of the Tenpin Bowl was Arno Willemsen who scored 134, which was 40 over average.

The final Female of Note for June was Tahlia Brown who scored 190 which was 57 over average. But the Female of note for June was and winner of the gift certificate from MJ’s All Hair-All Occasions was Gail Perry who scored 173 (PB) which was 51 over average.

The previous Man of the Moment for June was Lachlan Turner, but the Man Of The Moment for June and winner of the voucher from Guys Cuts was Hudson Howard who scored 268 (PB), which 89 over average and part of his 159 over average for the series.