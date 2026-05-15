Former Orange City Rugby Club player, Lily Bone, was back visiting her old club over the weekend, six weeks after making her debut on the national rugby stage.

Joining the Wallaroos squad for their matches against Fiji, Canada, New Zealand and the USA, 21-year-old Lily was still in awe of being selected to represent her country.

"It's Incredible, obviously!" Lily said. "Having had setbacks and having conversations with coaches previously, who were saying there's girls in front of me and that's who they're looking at.

"To then work hard and try and prove them wrong and prove to myself that I can get there, and I'll do anything to get there. And then to be selected to go away was incredible! Obviously, I cried with my mum on the phone and had a couple of tears here and there with my family. It was awesome!"

Lily grew up playing junior rugby league in her hometown of Molong, but joined the ranks at Orange City Rugby Club when she was 13.

"That's kind of where I fell in love with rugby union, I suppose. I played from 13 all the way up to when I was 18 and moved away from home," she said, adding that it was great to see more girls and women taking up the sport.

"It's really exciting to see the growth within the women's space," she said. "It's slowly growing -it's obviously taken a good while now to get to where it is - hopefully, it continues to grow and we get more girls wanting to put their hand up and play!"

After her visit to Orange, Lily returned home to Canberra, where she is back training with the ACT Brumbies ahead of the Super Rugby Women's series.

"Next weekend it's actually our first trial game. So we have three of those, and then we've got our season, which will go for five weeks and finals," she said.

"We've got a couple of weeks off and then straight back into Wallaroos Rugby!"