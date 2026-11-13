Let us start with a look at the Monday 7.30pm league where there were two Stars these being Tahlia Brown with 148 over average and Koen Roberts with 129 over average, and they were followed By Tim Smoothy from the Wednesday 7.30pm league with 185 over average, then Casey Perry from Tuesday Scratch Singles with 135 over average, Brock Gallagher from Monday 6.30pm with 114 over average, Blake Frecklington from Thursday 7.30pm with 100 over average and finally Nicholas Culverson from the Junior Singles Challenge also with 100 over average for the series.

Star Bowler of the week and winner of the Auto Wash compliments of Race Track Car Wash was Tim Smoothy who scored 185 over average for the series.

The High Roller champion this week and winner of three free practice games was Jack Webb who scored a brilliant 300 (PB) which was 102 over average.

Naturally there were several trying to beat Jack among them were Ryan Williams-Dawson 202 (PB), Craig Broome 205, Rob Jones 200, Hugo Belmonte 235, Mason Southwell 200, Joe Gallagher 211, Lachlan Turner 215, Jack Morrisey 232 (PB), Brock Gallagher 256 (PB), Tahlia Brown 235 (PB), Nick Millar 252, Rachel Johnson 214, Casey Perry 255, Matthew Woodham 203, Jack Webb 234, Steve Eslick 226, Hudson Howard 226, Alex Gaeta 211, Tim Smoothy 222 (PB), Bayley Swallow 233, Steve McConnell 246 (PB), Blake Frecklington 245, Ben Lees 256, Adrian Bowyer 231, Patrick Govier 232, Liam Whitton 235 and Ben Barry 235.

The Almost it Hero and winner of the open order from Kings Takeaway at Greengate was Micaela Rapley who scored 187 (PB) as this score was 77 over average Micaela was named Junior of the Week and the first Female of Note for November, the first hoping to win the gift certificate from MJ’s All Hair-All Occasions.

There were of course plenty feeling the Pangs of hunger among them Bradley Johnson 158, Chelsea McLennan 172, Robert Morris 187, Katrina Ashwood 169, Suzanne Bower 164, Margaret West 149, Wendy Reddan 130, Cloe Lawson 142, Kerrie Blowes 157, Gae Claydon 170, Gary Arthur 150, Lesley Murphy 158, Dianne Gee 161, Kim FanguFangu 147, Charlie Petrelle 137, Jarryd Hannon 169, Dolly Millgate 160, Cody Frecklington 192, Mick Moor 188, Alex Lang 177, Jack Larsen 165, Steve Jones 189, Louie Speechly 134, Rebecca Stibbard 162, David Jameson 187, Alan Westendorf 183, Lucas Fisher 189, Janita Perry 193 and Scott Adkins 171.

The first Man of the Moment for November and hoping to win the voucher from Guys Cuts was Tim Smoothy who scored 222 (PB) which was 71 over average and part of his 185 over average for the series.