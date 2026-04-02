Again there was a few stars, so let’s start with Dean Wells from the Wednesday 7.30pm league who scored 176 over average, he was followed by Steve Eslick from the Wednesday 6.20pm league with 143 over average, then came Liam Whitton from the Thursday 7.30pm league with 140 over average, then came Joshua Johnstone from the Junior Singles Challenge with 134 over average finally there was David Quinlan from the Thursday 9.45am league with 127 over average, and Matt Bryant from the Monday 7.30pm league with 106 over average for the series.

Star Bowler of the week and winner of the Auto Wash compliments of Race Track Car Wash was Dean Wells who scored that wonderful 176 over average for the series.

The High Roller champion this week and winner of three free practice games was Jack Webb who scored a fantastic 279 (PB).

Of course there bowlers who would like to beat Jack, among them being Paul Chate 205, James Hammond 236, Justin Smart 223, Ian Middleton 210, Luke Hannon 209, Bayley Swallow 222, Khye Downey 235, Steve Eslick 245, Brody Jadezak 246, Blake Frecklington 237, Aaron Clarke 229, Alex Gaeta 249 (PB), Taylor Clark 226, Hudson Howard 211, Dean Wells 244, Travis McMahon 268, Steve McConnell 223, David Quinlan 246 (PB), Jacinda Wood 212, Liam Whitton 246 and Milo Lees 200.

This week's Almost Made it Hero and winner of the open order from Kings Takeaway at Greengate was Chelsea McClennan who scored 188 (PB). With this score 58 over average Chelsea was named Junior of the Week and the fourth Female of Note for March.

Trying to beat Chelsea were Josh McLean 113, Madeline Gouge 126, James Barlow 189, Bonny Moon 131, Michael Dunworth 165, Louise Hawkey 132, Julie Swallow 175, Suzanne Bower 158, Sue Moore 135, Ron Quinlan194, Jenny Solling 142, John Harvey 164, Marilyn Gard 140, Allen Dive 161, Vicki Matthew 138, Michael Carroll 180, Gary Arthur 153 and Noah Ferrier 153.

Not to be left out there were also Karl Hutchings 151, Kailas Bucknal 167, Alan Stibbard 197, Samson Taplin 155, Ethan Matters 132, Lachlan Stunden 124 (PB), Archie Bourke 136 (PB), Lucas Budd 137, Rocco Bonnici 127, Matt Bryant 171, Jacqui Smith 125, Levi Jones 98, Nadia Murray 163, Kerry Hogan 169, Allyson Gilbert 173 (PB), Tracey Brown 154 (PB), Oscar Christofferson 193, Ben Lees 192, Oliver Davis 139 and Leanne Crocket 174.

The Female of Note for March and winner of the voucher from MJ’s All Hair-All Occasions was Jacinda Wood who earlier in the month scored 230 (PB), which was 72 over average and part of her 167 over average for the series.

The fourth Man of the Moment for March was Dean Wells, who scored that great 244, which was 72 over average. But the Man of the Moment for March and winner of the voucher from Guys Cuts was Noah King who earlier in the month scored 273 (PB0 which was 121 over average and part of his 207 over average for the series.