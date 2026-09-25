Wentworth Women's Golf News:

Results,16th September – Event 18 Hole Stroke September Monthly Medal

We had a wonderful day at golf in brilliant sunshine; unfortunately, the wind was freezing, but it didn’t stop some wonderful scores being returned.

There were some brilliant scores today across all grades. The best overall score and the winner of the Monthly Medal was Jan Moad with a scintillating nett 63. Jan played some incredible golf, and she was very pleased with her all-round game and the win. Congratulations on a wonderful round of golf.

A Grade winner was Di Selwood with a solid score of nett 72. Di struck the ball well and was consistent with her game, well played.

Runner-up was Lorraine Swain, who also played some great golf, finishing with a very well-played net 73, and in third place was Alice McKeowen with a very good net 73, just pipped on a countback.

B Grade winner was Anne Field who had one of her best rounds today. She finished with a very well-constructed nett 70 and was happy with her game, great golfing Anne. Runner-up was Leslie Wright with a net 71. Leslie has been in some good form; well-played and third place went to Kerry Bruton with a steady nett 72.

C Grade was won by Liz Mitchell who played some excellent golf to finish with a brilliant nett 66. Liz was very happy with her game, good work Liz. Runner-up was Jane Gunn with a nicely played net 70; well played, and third place went to Susan Hutchinson with a superb net 71. She hasn’t had a lot of golf of late so was extremely happy with her game.

Scratch winners were: A Grade Katrina Ferris, 89; B Grade Rachel Kelly, 91; and C Grade Trish Harvey, 110.

Nearest the Pins were won by Marg Hobby (3rd), Roslyn Fuller (5th), and Katrina Ferris (6th).

Drive and Pitch were won by Ophelia Heffernan (9th) and Katrina Ferris (17th).

Ball Competition winners were Lee Pickett, Jane Gunn, Laurell Gassmann, Val Lynch, Shirley Buckler, Jan Moad and Ophelia Heffernan.

Good luck to our representatives playing at Cowra on Finals Day; play well. The draw has been sent to all the players. Just wear a Wentworth Golf Club shirt on the day.

The Matchplay semi-finals have been decided with Annie Beaumont and Belinda Barrett defeating Sue Hennessy and Janet Davenport 5/4 and Sue Gander and Helen Hubbard defeating Robyn Newey and Maureen Commins 5/4. The final will be played Thursday, hit off is 10.45 if you would like to watch the final. Anne Field will be the referee.

Congratulations to Katrina Ferris for her scratch win in the Par 3 Championships, she had a sensational 63 and to Shirley Hyde for her win in the Par 3 Championships handicap event with an unbelievable nett 38.

Next week will be an 18-hole Stableford with a coloured ball event in conjunction. Instructions will be given out on the day.

Just a reminder that next week will be the last chance to donate handbags to Annie. Please bring them along next Wednesday if you have any to spare.

Have a great week!