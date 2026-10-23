Wentworth Women Golf News:

Results: Wednesday, October 14: 18-hole v Par

Even though some players aren’t keen on this event, there were some brilliant scores across the grades, and as I always say, “It’s not about the golf!”

A Grade was won by Robyn Pritchard with a magnificent +3. Pritchard really hit her straps today. She has been out of golf for a fair while, so well done on a great round. Runner-up was Di Selwood, also with a great score of +3. Selwood was in great form and struck the ball well. Third place went to Shirley Grenfell, also with a very good score of +3.

B Grade was won by Sandra Jarman with a sizzling +5. Jarman was on fire today and played some incredible golf – congratulations on a great round. Runner-up with a very impressive +2 was Ros Fuller, who hit the ball extremely well – great golfing, Ros. Third place went to Laurell Gassmann with a very steady +1. C Grade was won by Sue Hennessy with a very consistent -1. Hennessy was in good form and played some nice golf – well done. Runner-up was Coral Britt, one of our most consistent players, hot on her heels with a great score of -1. Third went to Leone Dalton, who also played well to finish on -1.

Nearest the Pins were won by Lorraine Swain (3rd), Sandra Jarman (5th and 13th), and Marg Hobby (6th), while the Drive and Pitch went to Leslie Wright (17th). Ball Competition winners were Ros Fuller, Alice McKeowen, Coral Britt, Laurell Gassmann, Leone Dalton, and Anne Field.

Congratulations must go to two of our players for their recent feats: Coral Britt, who was named the Mabel McKenzie State Senior Veterans winner with a score of -5, and Sandra Jarman, who was named the Vets Country Championship State winner with a score of -7. These two players thoroughly deserve every accolade as they are both extremely talented golfers who just love their golf. Congratulations once again on some wonderful golf.

The 2026 Golf NSW medal winners eligible to represent Wentworth at the Golf NSW Medal play-offs at Warren on Friday, November 1, are: A Grade – Helen Laffey and Lorraine Swain; B Grade – Leslie Wright and Kerry Bruton; and C Grade – Helen Hubbard and Cindy White. Congratulations on being our 2026 medal winners!

Save the dates:

Friday, November 6 – Silver Teams Event at Wentworth. The format is scratch Stableford. The Wentworth team is Ophelia Heffernan, Lorraine Swain, Marg Pryce, Tayla Harvey, Di Selwood, Helen Ross, Shirley Grenfell, and Rachel Kelly, with reserves Alice McKeowen and Jan Moad. More information to follow…

Friday, December 11 – Women’s Christmas Party. The theme is the ’70s. Wednesday, December 16 – Christmas Cheer and Presentation Day.

Have a great week!