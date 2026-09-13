Orange City Women's Bowls Notes:

Orange City women held their monthly Trophy Day last week, with the lowest winning margin the formula for the day.

Sheryl Jenkins, Sylvia Tattersall and skip, Kay Kennedy taking the win with a winning margin of five shots.

The lucky losing team were, Sue Moloney, Roslyn McGroder and skip, Mary Carr.

The 100 Cub first prize was won by Pam Gersbach, second prize went to Kay Kennedy, and third prize was won by Sheryl Jenkins.

The weekly raffle first prize was won by Helen Lord, second prize went to Kristeen Oates, and third prize was taken by Robyn Wright.

Thank you to all those who support our raffles and 100 clubs. Your patronage is much appreciated.

Thinking of taking up lawn bowls? If so, we have free coaching sessions by an accredited coach on Wednesday mornings at 10am or by appointment. Text Sue on 0409 522 099 or contact The Orange City Bowling Club on 63 62 2533.