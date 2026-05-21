Once again we have plenty of Stars, starting with Casey Perry from the Wednesday 6.20pm league who scored 168 over average, he was followed Lachlan Turner from the Wednesday 7.30pm league with 150 over average, then came Steven McConnell from Tuesday Scratch Singles with 147 over average and Hudson Howard from Thursday 7.30pm league with 147 over average, and Greg Shapter from Monday 10.00am with 127 over average, then Jill Beadle from the Thursday 9.45am league with 109 over average, then Elizabeth Weston from Golden Oldies with 105 over average and finally there was Tyson Morrie from the Junior Singles Challenge with 102 over average for the series.

Star Bowler of the Week and winner of the Auto Wash compliment of Race Track Car Wash was Casey Perry, who scored that marvellous 168 over average for the series.

The High Roller champion this week was Steven McConnell, who scored 265 (PB). As this score 65 over average and was part of his 147 over average for the series, Steven was named the second Man of the Moment for May.

There were plenty trying to beat Steven among them being Greg Shapter 235, Bayley Swallow 245, Hugo Belmonte 229, Josh Johnstone 253, Jordan Trenholm 218, Casey Perry 284, Steve McConnell 265 (PB), Noah King 231, Khye Downey 226, Jordan Clark 234, Micaylah Downey 224, Taylor Clark 257 (PB), Joshua Thornton 242, Lachlan Turner 247, Rachel Johnson 222 (PB), Xavier Mason 206, Ben Lees 224, Hudson Howard 246 (PB) and Dean Wells 231.

There were others who should be mentioned Travis McMahon 228, Samuel Bennett 221, Ken McLachlan 225, Steve Eslick 244, Jason Brown 212, Nick Millar 207 and Jack Webb 215.

The Almost Made Hero and winner of the open order from Kings Takeaway at Greengate was Jack Larson, who scored a wonderful 184 (PB).

There were also plenty trying to beat Jack among them being Brayden Davies 159, Bradley Johnson 150, Donna Holland 107, Allison McLennan 154, Jill Davidson 152, Trevor Read 106, Chris Brown 154, Bob Taylor (yes, me!) 133, Chloe Lawson 130, Warren Taylor 184, Liz Campbell 142, Allan Dive 144, Garry Hildebrandt 177, Liz Weston 126, Isaac Perry 186 and Nikki Merritt 138.

Not to be ignored there were also Matt Bryant 160, Jake Armes 178, Tahilia Brown 176, Cody Frecklington 182, Luca Budd 134, Paddy Keen 131, Verona Gavin 194, Alan Westendorf 173, Cooper Fitzpatrick 161, Brandon Trenholm 168, Jill Beadle 168, Edward Hoogenboom 190, Barbara Couhil 145, Yvonne Daniels 163, Rory Fisher 130, Tazmin Brown 180, Anne-Marie Johnstone 178 and Keilan Holder 186.

The second Female of Note for May was Jill Beadle, who scored 168. This score was 43 over average and part of her 109 over average for the series.