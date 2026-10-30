Wentworth Women's Golf results for Wednesday, October 21. Event: 18-hole Stableford.

It was a beautiful day for golf, like every other day, and there were some great scores across the grades.

A Grade winner was Alice McKeowen with a very impressive 37 points. She demonstrated some impressive skills on the course and kept her focus throughout the round. Well played.

Runner-up was Di Selwood, who also played some wonderful golf to finish with 37 points; she was just pipped on a countback.

Third place went to Shirley Grenfell with a very creditable 36 points.

B Grade winner was Julie Roweth, who played some top golf to finish with a sizzling 42 points. Roweth was in fantastic form and played some exceptional golf. Well played.

Runner-up was Maureen Commins with a nicely played 39 points. Commins has been in great form of late. Well done.

Third place went to Leslie Wright with a well-played 38 points.

C Grade winner was Sue Healey, who played some remarkable golf to finish with a brilliant 39 points. She was happy with her game and the win.

Runner-up was Leone Dalton, who had a great round to finish with 38 points. Well done.

Third place went to Dawn Mendham, who played very well to finish on 36 points.

Nearest the pin winners were Anne Field (5th) and Julie Roweth (13th), and drive and pitch winners were Robyn Pritchard (9th) and Jane Gunn (17th).

Ball competition winners were Ophelia Heffernan, Robyn Pritchard, Wendy McIntyre, Janet Davenport, Alice McKeowen, and Robyn Forrester.

Our Monthly Medal has been postponed, with a new date to be set as soon as possible.

Next week is a two-person Texas shootout, which is always a fun event.

The final of the Four-Ball Championships will be played this Sunday from 8am, with Maureen Commins and Char Lee to play Alice McKeowen and Robyn Forrester. Good luck to all players.

Spectators are invited to watch from a safe distance.

The match will be postponed only if the course is under water or there is lightning. A final decision will be announced on the day.

Have a great week!