The June long weekend will be the final opportunity for recreational fishers to fish in trout streams and rivers across NSW before the annual winter closure comes into effect.

The closure will commence on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, allowing salmonid species to breed without disturbance, before reopening from the start of the October long weekend on Saturday, 3 October 2026. A full list of trout streams and rivers in NSW can be found in the 'NSW Recreational Freshwater Fishing Guide' on the DPIRD Website.

NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) Director, Aquaculture and Industry Development, Ian Lyall, said the seasonal closure is vital for protecting trout populations during their spawning period.

“Each year, the winter closure plays an essential role in safeguarding our trout fisheries,” Mr Lyall said. “By temporarily closing trout streams and rivers during the spawning season, we help ensure strong, healthy fish populations for recreational anglers to enjoy well into the future".

Whilst fishing in trout rivers and streams is prohibited during the closure, anglers can still enjoy fishing at the various trout dams throughout NSW, including, but not limited to

Oberon Dam near Bathurst; Thompsons Creek Dam near Lithgow; Macquarie River (excluding tributaries above its junction with, and including, Lewis Ponds Creek); Turon River and its tributaries downstream of the Upper Turon Road crossing

Mr Lyall said anyone fishing at trout dams over winter must carry a current NSW recreational fishing fee receipt (fishing licence).

“A combined bag limit of five fish and a minimum size limit of 25 centimetres apply to trout or salmon in trout dams, except artificial fly and lure-only dams where the bag limit is two,” Mr Lyall said.

“DPIRD Fisheries Officers will be patrolling inland waterways during the closure period to ensure fishers are complying with the rules”.

Further information on about trout fishing rules and the annual winter closure are available on the DPIRD website, through the FishSmart NSW app, and in the NSW Freshwater Fishing Guide, available from DPIRD Fisheries offices and most tackle stores.

Members of the public are encouraged to report suspected illegal fishing activity to the Fishers Watch hotline on 1800 043 536 or via the NSW DPIRD website.