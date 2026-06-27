Hi, I am back! I am humbled by the people who said they were glad.

But let’s start with a look at the Wednesday 7.30pm league where Lachlan Turner scored a great 140 over average, followed by Will Mastronardi from the Wednesday 6.20pm league with 125 over average, then came Brock Gallagher from the Thursday 7.30pm league with 113 over average and finally there was Tyson Morris from the Junior Singles Challenge with 103 over average.

Star Bowler of the week and winner of the Auto Wash compliments of Race Track Car Wash was Lachlan Turner who scored that wonderful 140 over average for the series.

The High Roller champion this week and winner of three free practice games was Liam Whitton who scored 244 (PB).

Of course there were several trying to beat Liam among them were Tyson Morris 202, Travis McMahon 276, Steve McConnell 213, Nick Millar 227 (PB), Cody Frecklington 200, Dean Wells 246, Blake Frecklington 237, Lachlan Turner 237, Nathaniel Mason 264, William Mastronardi 228, Aaron Clarke 232, Hayden Swallow 247, Xavier Mason 213, Bayley Swallow 219, Marilyn Schwenke 203, Michael Moorby 201, Matthew Woodham 203, Brody Jadezak 237, Sam Bennett 224, Joshua Johnstone 224, Tori Downey 210, Blair Morris231, Patrick Govier 236, Milo Lees 203, Brock Gallagher 245 and Hugo Belmonte 233.

Not to be ignored there was also Justin Smart 220, Casey Perry 221, Tash Brett 214, Jordan Trenholm 202, Khye Downey 212 and Ben Berry 202.

The Almost Made it Hero and winner of the open order from Kings Takeaway at Greengate was Bradley Johnson who scored 178 (PB). As this score was 68 over average Bradley was named Junior of the Week and winner of the free game compliments of the Tenpin Bowl.

Of course there were plenty feeling to pangs of hunger among them being Madeline Bugden 111, Brayden Davies 162, Steph Ward 153, Rachel Sorrenson 159, Keilan Holder 191, Jan Duff 166 Jenny MacDuall 162, Isabella Hollamby 114 (PB), Jack Larsen 181, Hunter Press 174, Oliver Davis 181, Michelle Carroll 186, Joel Everett 179, Gail Perry 173 (PB), Denneka Beath 182, Tahlia Brown 170, Nicholas Culverson 194, Lani Gouge 162, Oliver Veitch 177, Corey Harmer 134, Phoenix Riley 137, Lucas Grabham 154, Kerry Hogan 190 and Damien Perry 186.

There were also a few who scored under 200 hoping they would be mentioned among them Jenny Livermore 156, Marisa Belmonte 172, Edward Hoogenboom 185, Julie Hoogenboom 170, John Christian 134, Colin Parsons 149, Alex Panzi 120, Verona Gavin 184, Hudson Howard 198, Alan Westedorf 166 and Sharon Hogan 128.

Now I am uncertain if any records were kept regarding the Female Of Note and Man of the Moment, as I have been away. But if not then we have start with the third Female of Note for June, and it was Gail Perry who scored that admirable 173 (PB), which was 51 over average.

Now we come to the third Man of the Moment for June, and it was Lachlan Turner who scored 258 which was 76 over average and part of his 140 over average for the series.