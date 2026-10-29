It was a packed house for the Wednesday night mixed squash competition.

Highlights included Kate Walker upsetting her sister Alex in four games for her first win of the season, Brendon Argyle surprising big James Cole in four games, and Angus Frankham claiming bragging rights over his brother Will in a match where the Australian cricket team would have been proud of the sledging.

Belinda Thurtell lost again.

Div 1

Lindsay M def George E 3-1

Glenn A def Josh C 3-1

Marg G def Morgan M 3-0

Frank C def Jack P 3-1

Div 2

Nathan G def Chris E 3-0

Grant M def Will R 3-0

Nathan A def Hamish C 3-1

Darren W def Dave W 3-0

Div 3

Rob B def Belinda T 3-0

Jason D def Mick T 3-1

John F def Tom S 3-0

Brendon A def James C 3-1

Div 4

Clint W def Angela W 3-0

Jon S def Mitch C 3-1

Riley W def Brett M 3-0

Kym K def Brett Q 3-1

Div 5

John F def Niyo S 3-1

Jack G def Gill H 3-0

Jacob W def John H 3-1

Bec C def Roshan N 3-1

Div 6

Angus F def Will F 3-1

Steve B def Robyn C 3-0

Scott S def Howard W 3-0

Kate W def Alex W 3-1