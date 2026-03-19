Golf Results March 11, 2026: 18-Hole Stroke – 1st Round Club Championships

It was a magical day to be out on the course, which was in top condition and there were some very good scores.

Division 1 winner with a magnificent score of net 71 was Katrina Ferris who played some very consistent golf and was extremely happy with her game, great golfing! Runner up was Chris Phillips, who played some great shots to finish with a very creditable net 72, and in third place was Shirley Grenfell with a net 77.

Division 2 winner with a wonderful net 74 was Julie Roweth who has been playing well of late, good golfing Julie.

Runner-up was Shirley Hyde, who played well to finish with a nice net 77, and third place went to Wendy McIntyre with a steady net 78.

Division 3 winner was Coral Britt who was in great touch to finish with a brilliant net 72, well played Coral. It’s nice to see her hitting some form at the right time of the year. Runner-up was Julianne Grant with a very well-played net 75. Julianne was very excited with her game, well done and third place went to Helen Hubbard with net 77 on a count-back.

Scratch Winners were: Div 1 - Lee Pickett 89; Div 2 - Jan Moad 101; and C Grade - Sue Hennessy 109.

Nearest the Pins were won by Shirley Grenfell (3rd), Sandra Jarman (5th), and Kerry Bruton (13th).

Drive & Pitch were won by Lee Pickett (9th) and Katrina Ferris (17th).

Ball competition winners were Rachel Kelly, Annie Beaumont, Maureen Commins, Janet Davenport, Cindy White, Shirley Hyde, and Di Rodgers.

Saturday will see the continuation of Round 1 of the championships and next week we will be playing the second round of our championships. Just a reminder that in the event of unfavourable weather, unless you hear the siren or receive a text to halt play, you must continue to play. If you are called in, mark your balls and come in, we will then decide if you will go out again and continue the round.

The results tonight are only the daily results. Next Wednesday will be the daily results along with the Wednesday and Saturday Leaderboard results. Just to be clear MiScore is daily results. Leaderboard for championships will be sent as a spreadsheet after each Wednesday and Saturday is completed. Handicaps will change in MiScore for the daily. Round 1 handicaps have been recorded in the spreadsheet and will not change. The third round is the match play qualifying and the match play handicaps will be from your daily handicap on the third round.

Up and coming tournaments are Wellington March 22; Parkes March 29; Cumnock April 19; Forbes May 2-3; Bathurst May 4-6.

Our first round of pennants will be played against West Wyalong at West Wyalong. Dates have not been set yet. There is a form on the corkboard near pro shop to put your names down if you are interested in playing.

Our 100-club started up today. If you missed out, Marianne will be selling numbers next week and for any Saturday players who would like a number just see Lee or Tayla on the weekend. They are $5.

Have a great week.