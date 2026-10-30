Orange City Women’s Bowling Club News:

Halloween was all about fancy dress, fun, and laughter at our Fiesta Day.

We thank all the OCWBC ladies and members from Orange Ex-Services Club for making our Fiesta Day so memorable. Thanks also to the ladies who helped decorate our room and to the match committee for arranging teams.

The turnaround triples winners, drawn from the cards by our loyalists, were Maria Cudars, Ros McGroder, and Kay Kennedy.

Lucky second winners were Ann Kelly, Sheryl Jenkins, and Mary Carr.

Lucky door winners were P. Stedman, P. Lord, A. Simpson, R. McGroder, B. Brown, D. McKellar, M. Johns, K. Stewart, N. Black, M. Boers, K. Bouffler, and M. Carr.

Winners of the two money trees were Lyn Wittig and Kristeen Oates.

Jenny Lennan's Perpetual Spider winner was Julie Pitt from Orange Ex-Services Club. Congratulations, Julie.

Lolly jar winner was Robyn Doyle, who guessed the exact number of 277. Well done, Robyn.

100 Club winners were Jenny Macdouall (first), Maria Cudars (second), and Peter Lord (third).

Due to wet weather last week, the minor pairs will now be played on Tuesday, October 27. The pairs draw is in the foyer.

Here are our bowling dates to remember:

Melbourne Cup Day: Tuesday, November 3.

If you can make it, please email OCBCwomens@outlook.com or let Mary know by Friday, October 30. Dress up for the day, with best dressed on the green. Sweeps and games on the day. Bowls and lunch: $39. Helpers are required to decorate on Monday, November 2.

Twilight Bowls: Wednesday evenings. Names need to be in by 5pm for a 6pm start. Come on down for a fun night of bowls and laughter.

Have you been considering taking up lawn bowls? If so, an accredited coach runs free sessions for beginners every Wednesday at 10am, or by appointment. Text Sue on 0409 522 099 or contact Orange City Bowling Club on 6362 2533.