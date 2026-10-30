Orange Ex-Services’ Country Club Women’s Bowls News:

On an overcast Thursday, 11 ladies played two games of triples.

Kerry, Verna and Judy defeated Vi, Annette and Yvonne.

Carmel (double lead), Veronica and Julie defeated Carmel, Michelle and Trish.

On Melbourne Cup Day, there will be a lunch and sweeps for members at the Orange Ex-Services’ Country Club Bowls Club. Please send your name to Lorraine if you wish to attend.

A list is on the board in the alcove for any ladies interested in playing Pennants next year. A list is also available through the Men’s Club for anyone interested in trying out for the Open Pennants Teams.

Practice and coaching are available every Tuesday commencing at 10.30am, at the Country Club. These sessions are for our existing members and any ladies who would like to try their hand at lawn bowls.

Please contact Trish on 0400379294, or Jane on 0419620077 for further information.