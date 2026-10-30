There were several Stars this week so let’s start with a look at the Wednesday 7.30pm league where there were two Stars these being Tahlia Brown with 119 over average and Cady Frecklington with 136 over average, they were followed two Stars in the Golden Oldies league who were Shirley Dive with 100 over average and Dave Barlow with 100 over average. These multiples were followed by Koen Roberts from Thursday 7.30pm league who scored a wonderful 218 over average and he was followed Casey Perry from the Tuesday Scratch Singles with 140 over average similar to Travis McMahon from the Wednesday 6.20pm league who also scored 140 over average then came Lachlan Turner from the Junior Singles Challenge with 115 over average and he was followed by Cody Robinson from the Tuesday Juniors with 108 over average and finally there was Damien Perry from Monday 7.30pm with 107over average for the series.

Star Bowler of the week and winner of the Auto Wash compliments of Race Track Car Wash was Koen Roberts who scored a great 218 over average for the series.

The High Roller champion and winner of the three free practice games was a familiar name, and that was Koen Roberts who scored a marvellous 257 (PB). As this score was 100 over average Koen was the third Man of the Moment for October, hoping to win the voucher from Guys Cuts.

There were bowlers trying to beat Koen among them were Michael Quinlan 211, Greg Shapter 233, Blair Morris 202, Casey Perry 255, Xavier Mason 215, Travis McMahon 277, Lachlan Turner 276, Alan Westendorf 203, Dean Wells 233, Steve Eslick 242, Matt Woodham 229, Cody Frecklington 213, Hudson Howard 233, Josh Johnstone 225, Liam Whitten 211, Kerry Hogan 204 and Ben Berry 228.

The Almost Made it Hero and winner of the open order from Kings Takeaway at Greengate was Oliver Davis who scored 199 (PB).

There were plenty trying to beat Oliver, among them were Elijah Gouge 124, Stephanie Ward 154, Jesse Palmer 132, Jenny Livermore 161, Bob Taylor (yes, me!) 135, Katrina Ashwood 171, Kerrie Blowes 168, Shirley Dive 178, Irene Priest 137, Dave Barlow 188, Rob Ebert 156, Jan Duff 169, Emma Manning 158, Callam Manning 133, Hunter Press 178, Jayden Osborne 188, Abe Hutching 190, Joe Gallagher 196, Lachlan Turner 184, Leanne Corkett 198 (PB), Oscar Christofferson 175, Cleo Bonnici 167 (PB), Nate Carpenter 171, Barbara Couhil 147 and David Jameson 189.

The Third Female of Note for October and hoping to win the gift certificate from MJ’s All Hair-All Occasions was Cleo Bonnici, her score of 167 (PB) was 59 over average.

Junior of the week was Cody Robinson who scored the wonderful 108 over average for the series. Unfortunately I was unable to locate his score from the league he played with, but his score for the series was magnificent.