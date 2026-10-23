It’s been a busy week, so let’s get started with a look at the Wednesday 6.20pm league where Lachlan Turner scored 139 over average and he was followed by Ben Walsh from the Thursday 7.30pm league with 136 over average, then came Justin Smart from the Monday 10.00am with 128 over average, Travis McMahon from Monday 7.30pm with 119 over average, Joshua Johnstone from the Wednesday 7.30pm with 111 over average, Joel Kotynia from Junior Singles Challenge with 110 over average, Cody Robinson from Tuesday 4.0pm with 108 over average and finally John Burton from the Monday 6.30p with 103 over average for the series.

Star Bowler of the week and winner of the Auto Wash compliments of Race Track Car Wash was Lachlan Turner who scored a great 139 over average for the series.

The high roller champion this week and winner of the three free practice games was Eman Rodrigues who scored a wonderful 245 (PB).

There were obviously plenty trying beat Eman among them were Justin Smart who scored 242, Marilyn Schwenke 203, John Burton 208 (PB), Ben Hyde 204, Casey Perry 278, Travis McMahon 258, Damian Christofferson 211, Nate Carpenter 203 (PB), Blake Frecklington 234, Alan Westendorf 206, Liam Whitton 220, Alex Gaeta 236, Josh Thornton 247, Matthew Woodham 224, Hayden Swallow 282, Josh Johnstone 248, Ben Walsh 256 and Hugo Belmonte 247.

Not to be ignored were Joel Kotynia 203, Steve McConnell 234, Khye Downey 230, Brock Gallagher 221, Xavier Mason 201, Hudson Howard 214,Warren Taylor 214 and Sam Bennett213.

The Almost it Hero and winner of the open order from Kings Takeaway was Caitlin Edwards who scored 190 (PB). As this score was 87 over average Caitlin was named Junior of the week and the second Female of Note for October and in the running for the gift certificate from MJ’s All Hair-All Occasions.

Usually there were plenty feeling the pangs of hunger among them being Maikala Roberts 162, Steve Blackwood 168, Suzanne Bower 156, Kerry McCarthy 165, Rob Ebert 150, Dianne Apps 155, Yvonne Artery 136, Ava McGregor 129, Tyson Morris 198, Blair Morris 198, Alan Stibbard 198, Janita Perry 181, Felicity Caldwell 174, Rachel Johnstone 179, Norm Atirai 172 (PB), Beau Lawry 148, Ethan Matters 152, Garry Hildebrandt 179, Helen Bryant-Newling 181, Lucas Fischer 183, Erika Broome 135, Tazmin Brown 166, Michelle Carroll 178, Alyson Gilbert 171, Anne-Marie Johnstone 197 and Sharon Morgan 139.

As above, those not to be forgotten were Shirley Dive 156, Linda Justin 161, Margaret West 136, Katrina Ashwood 164, Michael Quinlan 193, Sam Morris 135, Cleo Bonnici 132 and Paddy Keen 116.

The second Man of the Moment for October was Lachlan Turner who scored 279 which was 86 over average and part of his 139 over average for the series.