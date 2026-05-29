A few good Stars this week, starting with Patrick Govier from the Thursday 7.30pm league who scored 179 over average, he was followed by Dean Wells from the Wednesday 6.20pm league with 157 over average, next in line was Khye Downey from the Wednesday 7.30pm league with 150 over average then came Keil Bugden from the Tuesday Scratch Singles with 102 over average and finally there was Guil Beath from the Monday 7.30pm league with 102 over average for the series.

Star Bowler of the week and winner of the Auto Wash compliments of Race Track Car Wash was Patrick Govier who scored that wonderful 179 over average for the series.

The High Roller champion of the week and winner of the three free practice games was Lachlan Turner who scored a great 257 (PB), which was 83 over average.

There were players trying to beat Lachlan among them being Warren Taylor 226 (PB), Justin Smart 232, Josh Johnstone 279, Damien Perry 212 (PB), Matthew Woodham 236, Casey Perry 247, Travis McMahon 279, Keil Bugden 209, Sam Bennett 242, Steven Eslick 257, Hayden Swallow 269, Alex Gaeta 208, Dean Wells 244, Hudson Howard 244, Xavier Mason 225, Steve McConnell 247, Brock Gallagher 255, Khye Downey 226, Gary James 234 (PB), David Quinlan 205, Verona Gavin 200, Evan Veitch 209 (PB), Patrick Govier 246, Hugo Belmonte 230 and Ben Howard 252 (PB).

The Almost Made it Hero this week and winner of the voucher from Kings Takeaway at Greengate was Callum Reilly who scored 151 (PB). As this score was 56 over average Callum was named Junior of the Week and winner of the free game compliments of the Tenpin Bowl.

Of course there were plenty trying to beat Callum among them being Hannah McLennan 141, Charlie McLachlan 136, Mark Dawson 165, Frances Patton 138, Bob Taylor (me again!) 152, Graham Culverson 179, Marilyn Stedman 163, Edward Hoogenboom 187, Gary Hildebrandt 186, John Christian 150, Rob Ebert 149, Sheryll Selwood 142, Kristy Lossano 168, Tygon Morris 178, Joe Gallagher 177, Simon Wright 133 and Koen Roberts 191.

Not to be left out there was also Dianne Bleakley 152, Neville Barden 167, Sharnie Jones 133, Cleo Bonnici 147, Cooper Klose 152, Michael Moorlay 184, Nick Millar 198, Cooper Fitzpatrick 194, Jill Beadle 158, Yvonne Daniels 154, Ron Quinlan 190, Gary Steadman 191, Michelle Carroll 195, Dave Duncan 183, Allyson Gilbert 162, Leanne Crockett 168, Oliver Davis 163 and Janita Perry 178.

The third Female of Note and next line hoping to win the gift certificate from MJ’s All Hair-All Occasions was Verona Gavin whose score of 200 was 51 over average.

The third Man of the Moment and next in line with his hands to grab the voucher from Guys Cuts was Patrick Govier whose score of 246 was 71 over average and part of his 179 over average for the series.