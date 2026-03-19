On Thursday, March 4, ladies enjoyed a game of pairs at the Orange Ex-Services Country Club, Carol and Vicki defeating Kathy and Helen.

Our Pennants Teams competed against Orange City at Orange City Bowls Club, coming away with the win.

Also good luck to our Open Gender Pennants teams.

Our best wishes to those feeling under the weather, we hope you are feeling better soon.

Practice and coaching is available every Tuesday commencing at 10.30am, at the Country Club. These sessions are for our existing members and any ladies who would like to try their hand at lawn bowls.

Please contact Trish 0400379294, or Jane 0419620077 for further information.

Follow us on Instagram oesc_womensbowls or Facebook Orange Ex-Services’ Country Club Women’s Bowls.