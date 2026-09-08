This November will see Lake Canobolas, Orange, become a magnificent scene of colour, noise and competition when hundreds of members of Dragon Boat communities all over NSW gather together for the annual Western Region Regatta.

The Western Region teams come from Bathurst, Blue Mountains, Dubbo, Forbes, Lithgow, Mudgee, Narrabri, Orange, Parkes and Wagga Wagga. There will also be teams from further afield, such as Sydney and coastal regions, coming to compete.

For those who have never seen a Dragon Boat Regatta before, it's an ideal chance to come and witness the excitement, enthusiasm and talent of paddlers competing for first place over the line. Dragon Boaters are a friendly lot who enjoy paddling, fitness, fun and friendship and are generally mild mannered - that is until a boat is in front of them, and then the inner dragon comes out!

This will be a family friendly occasion and all are welcome to come and watch local and intrastate teams compete. Bring a picnic lunch, or lunch at the Lakeside Cafe and enjoy the atmosphere.

In the meantime, two local Dragon Boat groups - Colour City and Pinnacle Dragon Boat Clubs can be seen regularly on the lake training and preparing for the occasion.

If you are interested in learning more about Dragon Boating, feel free to contact them via their websites.

Save the date: Sunday, 1 November 2026.

Paddles up!