Orange Ex-Services' Country Club Men's Bowls News:

Bowls News 6th and 10th October

NO SOCIAL BOWLS this Saturday 17TH October, due to the Champion Pairs Tournament being played.

The club would like to send their sincere condolences to the family of Bernie Diduszko. Bernie was a fantastic bowler and achieved many accolades over the years in the sport. May he rest in peace.

Anyone wishing to play pennants this year, there is a sheet available; just see Jim Finn or Phil McGarity.

The next get-together “Catch-Up” will be 10am Thursday 12th November, at the Country Club. All are welcome. There have been some very good numbers turning up, which is great to see.

The nomination sheet for the Committee is now open to all who wish to contribute to the club.

The AGM is being held on the 31st October, Members are asked to arrive at 10:30 for sign-in for a 11am start. Thank you. Also after the meeting, there will be a president’s shout at the bar.

Tuesday, 46 social bowlers and including 1 Singles Championship Game.

Raffle winners: Wayne Carr, Rob Southcombe and J Parker.

Lucky rink winners: Luke Taylor and Nev Seton.

Unfortunates’ rink winners: J. Parker and Peter Griffith.

Consolation winners: Jan Fenwick, Darryl West and Anthony Maw.

3rd Round Singles Championships: Brad Lamont 25 def Peter Wright 10.

Saturday, 30 Social Bowlers and 1 Singles Championship game.

Raffle winners: Ash Beadle, Good to see you back playing bowls again and John Dunn.

Lucky Rink Winners: Mark Bessan and Paul Pannanen.

Consolation winner: Simon Kempson.

3rd Round Singles Championships: Geoff Lockwood 25 def Simon Kempson 17.

For Tuesday 20th October, please call Peter Wright on 0427 813 220, or the club 6361 3210.

Names in by 11:30am for a 12:30pm start.

Happy Bowling!