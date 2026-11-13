Orange Ex-Services' Country Club Men's Bowls News:

On Tuesday (Melbourne Cup Day), an outstanding 40 bowlers grace the greens. Well done to everyone that attended and contributed to buying Cup Sweeps from the Country Club ladies.

Raffle winners: Phil McGarity, Tony Bowers, and Bill Keogh.

Lucky rink winners: Frank McCarthy, Jim Clemow and Phil McGarity.

Unfortunates’ rink: Robyn Mullen, Rick Stephens and Bill Keogh.

Consolation rink: Marg Henry, Christine Shaw and Graham Pitt.

On Saturday, 29 Bowlers graced the green, that turn out to be quite windy and with late rain.

Raffle winners:Bill Keogh.

Lucky rink winners: Tony Bowers, Bill Keogh, and Dennis Morcom.

Sunday the 8th the club held the final of the Major Singles between Peter Stewart and Brad Lamont, with Brad winning 25 – 23, congratulations to Brad and commiserations Peter. From all accounts it was an exceptionally good game.

First championships to be played next year, will be the Minor Singles, (members eligible must not have won a Minor or a Major Singles Titles) the nomination sheet will be put up next will in the alcove and closes 2nd January 2027.

If you wish to play pennants for next year, please put your name on the sheet and see either Luke Taylor, Peter Stewart or Peter Brooking for more information.

For Saturday 14th November, please call, Peter Wright 0427 813 220, or the club 6361 3210. Jim Finn WILL not be available .

Happy Bowling!