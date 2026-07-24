Wentworth Women's Golf News:

For the July Monthly Medal, it was cold early but ended up being a magnificent day. The course did not play easy out there though.

Our Monthly Medal winner with a magnificent net 70 was Laurell Gassman, who really hit her straps today on quite a wet layout. This is one of Laurell's best rounds in a while and she was very happy with her game. Congratulations on a great round of golf.

A Grade winner with a nicely played net 75 was Di Selwood, who played some great shots, and she hit the ball well — nicely played, Di. Runner-up with a consistent net 78 was Lee Pickett, who also played some good golf, and third place went to Helen Ross with net 80.

B Grade winner with a very well-played nett 77 was Sue Gander. Sue played some steady golf today, well done. Runner-up with a good score of net 79 was Alice McKeowen, who played well. Third place went to Rachel Kelly with a net 81.

C Grade winner was Jane Gunn, who finished with a nice net 81. Jane played some solid golf and was happy with her win. Runner-up was Robyn Forrester with a net 87, and third place went to Shirley Buckler with net 88.

Scratch winners were A Grade Taua Holmes 91, B Grade Marg Hobby 98 and C Grade Trish Harvey 118.

Nearest the Pins were won by Lee Pickett (5th), Katrina Ferris (6th) and (17th), and Taua Holmes (13th).

Ball Competition winners were Leone Dalton, Val Lynch, Katrina Ferris, Vicki Burke, Laurell Gassmann and Trish Harvey.

Next week we will be playing the Val Gregory Memorial Trophy, which is Three Clubs and a Putter and an 18-hole Stableford. Remember only four clubs in total can be taken in your golf bag. Choose wisely!

A reminder that the time sheet has opened for the Mixed Foursomes, which will be held on Sunday, August 1. It is a 27-hole event. This is a trophy event and it would be great if we can get a good contingent of players, so get yourself a partner and put your names down. A male and a female must be partnered together. Don't be shy, ask around if you are looking for someone to play with in this event.

It is that time again where we are collecting handbags for Share the Dignity. Annie Beaumont will be happy to take any handbags you are not using as they go to a very good cause. Just bring them along to give to her over the next few weeks.

Have a great week.