The first to be mentioned is Ben Walsh from the Monday 7.30pm league who scored 145 over average, he was followed Edward Hoogenboom from the Golden Oldies with 133 over average, and Brittany Stedman 142, Edward Hoogenboom 194, Jenner from the Thursday 6pm league with 122 over average finally there was Layla Clough from Monday 5pm league with 109 over average for the series.

Star Bowler of the week and winner of the of the Auto Wash compliments of Race Track Car Wash was Ben Walsh who scored a great 145 over average for the series.

I was unable to locate a High Roller champion so the three free practice games remain in the drawer, but there were some bowlers trying hard among them being Kiel Bugden 217, Warren Taylor 202, Edward Hoogenboom 223, Anne-Maree Johnstone 225, Brock Gallagher 245, Ben Walsh 277, Casey Perry 269, Cody Frecklington 204, Travis McMahon 235, Khye Downer 225, Josh Thornton 221, Hudson Howard 221, Blake Frecklington 237, Will Mastronardi 213, Ben Walsh (again) 257, Bayley Swallow 244, Lachlan Turner 243, Micaylah Downey 216 and Josh Johnstone 256.

The Almost Made it Hero and winner of the open order from Kings Takeaway at Greengate was Layla Clough who scored a wonderful 170 (PB). As this was 68 over average and part of her 109 over average for the series, Layla was named the fifth Female of note for July.

There were of course many trying to outdo Layla among them being Chelsea McLennan 182, Dawn Wilkie 138, Debbie McKeown 167, Bob Taylor (yes, me) 155, Lesley Murphy 145, Graham Culverson 177, Richard Saunders 157, Gary Stedman 185, Archie Smith 158, Jess Cable 148, Rory Keen 97 (PB), Archie Bourke 133, Beau Lawry 143, Callum Reilly 136, Geoff Thomas 198, Brittany Stedman 142, David Jameson 178, Sophie Culverson 113 (PB), Evan Vietch 194, Caleb Lee 136, Lachlan Jenner 179 and Kerry Hogan 183.

Junior of the week and winner of the free game compliments of the Orange Tenpin Bowl was Rory Keen who scored great 97 (PB), which was 31 over average.

As I mentioned earlier Layla Clough was named the fifth Female of Note, but (drum roll please) the Female of Note for July and winner of the gift certificate from MJ’s All Hair-All Occasions was Tahlia Brown, who earlier in the month scored 200 (PB), which was 67 over average and part of her 138 over average for the series.

Ben Walsh was named the fifth Man of the Moment for July as he scored 277, which was 84 over average and part of his 145 over average for the series. But (another drum roll please) the Man of the Moment for July and winner of the voucher from Guys Cuts was Travis McMahon who earlier in the month scored 298, which was 90 over average and part of his 155 over average for the series.