Orange Ex-Services' Country Club Men's Bowls News:

The next get-together of the “Catch-Up Mates” which anybody can attend, will be on Thursday, 12th November and 10am, at the Country Club. Some particularly good numbers have been turning up, which is great to see.

The AGM will be held on the 31st October, with members asked to arrive before 10:30 for sign-in ahead of an 11am start. Thank you. Also, after the meeting, there will be a president’s shout at the bar.

On Tuesday, we had 46 social bowlers.

Raffle winners: Simon Kempson, Ron Dunn and Geoff Lockwood.

Lucky rink winners: Tony Bowers, Simon Kempson and Pat Nieuwendyk.

Unfortunates’ rink: Tony Hoy, Frank McCarthy and Jim Clemow.

Consolation rink: Peter Griffith, Christine Shaw and Dennis Morcom

On Saturday, 22 Bowlers graced the greens, and eight bowlers represented the club in the 2026 Bowls NSW Mixed Pairs Mid-West Region Qualifiers.

Linda McFadden and Geoff Lockwood took out their section at Orange City and are now off to represent the club at Figtree in early December, hopefully to qualify and play in the State Finals and maybe then on to qualify for the National Mixed Pairs.

Raffle winners: Darryl West.

Lucky rink winners: Simon Kempson (who is this week’s Cash Cow), Jim Hill and Bernie King.

For Tuesday 27th and Saturday 31st October, please call Jim Finn 0418 651 382 or Peter Wright 0427 813 220, or the club 6361 3210.

Happy Bowling!