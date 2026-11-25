The Annual General Meeting for the Duntryleague Women’s Golf committee was conducted recently, where three much loved and admired women were deservedly honored. Kim Pattinson, Edna Sharp and Margaret Johnston have all been Duntryleague members for over fifty years. These three remarkable women, all in their 90s, still walk the course each week to play 9 holes and more often than not, take out a prize.

Edna and Margaret followed in the footsteps of their mother, Edith Goodacre, who in 2003 along with Edna Brown, were named honorary members at the age of 96 and 91 and at that stage were the oldest women golfers in NSW.

Edna said she and her sister Margaret took up golf because their mother told them and their sister, Dorothy Collins, they were too old for tennis! Having said that, 95-year-old Edna continues to enjoy her weekly game of tennis as well!

At the meeting, they were each presented with flowers by President Barb Chapman.

What a wonderful inspiration these women are to all golfers!