A few Stars this week, so we will start with Lachlan Turner from the Thursday 7.30pm league who scored 148 over average, he was followed by Casey Perry from the Monday 7.30pm league with 128 over average then came Greg Shapter from the Monday 10.00am league with 124 over average, next came Matt Bryant from the Friday 6.00pm league with 122 over average, then there was Blake Frecklington from the Tuesday Scratch Singles with 115 over average, followed by Michael Moorby from the Wednesday 6.20pm league with 106 over average and finally there was Mason Southwell from the Senior Single Challenge with 100 over average for the series.

Star Bowler of the week and winner of the Auto Wash compliments of Race Track Car Wash was Lachlan Turner who scored that great 148 over average for the series.

The High Roller champion and winner of the six free practice games, compliments of the Tenpin Bowl, was Evan Veitch, who scored 235 (PB). Evan was also named Junior of the week.

Those who tries hard to beat Evan included James Barlow 216, Greg Shapter 233, Justin Smart 224, Isaac Perry 210, Casey Perry 256, Nick Millar 213, Cody Frecklington 201, Sophie Jones 216 (PB), Steven Caswell 224, Blake Frecklington 247, Mick Moorby 216, Josh Thornton 226, Khye Downey 216, Brock Gallagher 257, Alec Gaeta 212, Oliver Veitch 208 (PB), Lucas Grabham 201 (PB), Lachlan Turner 236, Jack Webb 238 and Dean Wells 234.

There were some others trying hard among them Nick Flannery 225, Paul Allen 200, Josh Johnstone 203 and Taylor Clark 13.

I was unable to locate an Almost Made it Hero this week although there plenty of bowlers trying win the open order from Kings Takeaway at Greengate which remains in the drawer among them were Matt Bryant 180, Matt Carrol 192, Layla Gough 131, Jesse Palmer 133, Makaila Rosekerr 134, Mary Barber 118, Rose Westgeest 138, Linda Justin 180, Richard Saunders 173, Julie Hoogenboom 192, Alex Laing 168, Cody Frecklington 186, Isaac Clifton 183, Tahlia Brown 197, Lachlan Budd 111, Michelle Carroll 173, Will Peate 178, Min Flannery 169, Tristan Grove 151, Verona Gavin 191, Evie Petrella 125, Matt Carroll 182, Nicole Turner 119, Janita Perry 192, Keilan Holder 174, Milo Lees 193 and Anne-Marie Johnstone 197.

Sophie Jones was named the fourth Female of Note for August, and guess who won. The Female of Note for August and winner of the gift certificate from MJs All Hair-All Occasions was Sophie Jones, who scored that wonderful 216 (PB), which was 87 over average.

The fourth Man of the Moment for August was Lachlan Turner who scored 236 which was 58 over average and was part of his 148 over average for the series. But the Man of the Moment for August and winner of the voucher from Guys Cuts was Nick Millar, who earlier scored 257 (PB), which was 100 over average and part of his 159 over average for the series.