Cavaliers Golf News:

Sunday morning saw 15 Cavs golfers attempting to claim victory and bragging rights in cool but fine weather.

Michael McGovern produced an excellent round to claim First Place with a net 29. Second place went to the evergreen veteran, John Pritchard, with a net 32. Third place went to Graham Moose Tilston, with a net 34.5, who has finally shown a glimpse of his ability!

The encouragement award was collected by Michael Straney in his final hit out before venturing overseas.

NTPs- Third- N/A, Fifth- Gavin Forest, Sixth-Michael McGovern.

Congratulations to the winners. Next Sunday, the Cavs will play for their July Monthly Medal.