Cavaliers Golf News:

Cavs enjoyed much better weather on the weekend, where 10 keen, optimistic golfers tried their luck.

Michael McGovern saluted with an excellent round, finishing with a net 33, second place was claimed by Soc O'Connor with a net 34.5, third went to John Pritchard on net 37.

NTPs- 3rd-N/A, 5th- Peter Moad, 6th- N/A.

The encouragement award was picked up by Graham Moose Tilston after finding trouble on the course !

Graham was not the only player to find trouble; Paul Baker struggled on the 8th hole, smashing three balls into the dam, which destroyed his good round to that point. Better luck next week!

Pictured above are Graham Moose Tilston with Michael McGovern, John Pritchard and Stephen O'Connor. Congratulations to the winners!

Have a great week and happy golfing!