Best of luck to our Men’s Pairs winners, Peter Lange and Peter Stewart, travelling to Cabramatta Bowls Club on the 26th May, to play in the Champion of Champions. Go get’em, fellas!

Rookie Singles and Pairs are now open for nominations. If you have registered after April 2024, you are eligible to take part. See Jim Finn for further information.

The Ladies Club have invited the men to play in their Thursday morning comp. Names can be added to their list in the alcove on the right-hand side of the bench by Wednesday, or call Trish Wilson on 0400 379 294 before 9am. Dress code is neat casual.

Tuesday 18th May - socials were washed out with some very welcome rain.

Saturday Socials had 34 bowlers.

Raffle Winners were Linda McFadden and Roy Leonard.

Lucky Rink Winners were Peter Griffith, John Cooper and Peter Stewart.

Jackpot not won.

On Sunday, the Club Held their PMW Plus Open Gender Pairs, which was a wonderful day.

Winners of the day were:

1st John Croker and Craig Townsend, Majellan.

2nd Anthony O’Dea and Clayton Farr, Millthorpe.

3rd Brad Lamont and Cooper Fliedner, OEx-S Country Club and Manildra.

4th Erin Travs and Matt Lawrence, Canowindra.

Round Winners were:

Round 1 - Sean Gosper and Jake Hodges, Phoebe Coster and Clint Gamble, OESC Country Club.

Round 2 - Kev Kelly and Luke Taylor, OEx-S Country Club

Round 3 - Phil and Tom Casey, Manildra.

100 Club winners were: 1st Judy Adams, 2nd Scott Chapman, 3rd Michelle Markham.

Thanks go out to the ladies for putting on a lovely morning tea for all the bowlers to enjoy and for running their Money Tree raffle, which was won by Roy Leonard.

The club would also like to thank Glen Urza for volunteering to umpire.

For Tuesday 19th and Saturday 23rd May, please call Jim Finn on 0418 651 382, Peter Wright on 0427 813 220 or the club 6361 3210. Names in by 11:30pm for a 12:30pm start.

Happy bowling!