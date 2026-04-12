James Sheahan High School hosted the Mensline Cup on Wednesday, April 1. The competition sees students from schools including Canobolas High School, Kinross Wolaroi School, and Orange High School face off on the netball court while raising awareness and support for the health and well-being of students and the wider community. At the end of the day, James Sheahan High School took home the overall win, while Orange High School was awarded the Skills Cup. A great fun day was had by all who attended.