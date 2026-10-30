Cavaliers Golf News:

The weather forecast on Sunday morning deterred a few golfers from the course but 11 diehards played the Wentworth back nine with Allan (Grant) Michell returning to the winners list with a respectable 45 of the stick and a net 34; second place was won by Dave Watts with a net 37.5 on a countback from Chris Lynch, also with a net 37.5.

NTPs: 13th- Gavin Forest, 17th- Michael McGovern.

The encouragement award was picked up by Stephen Hare, who advised everyone that he had no luck out on the course.

Next week, Cavs will play for their November Monthly Medal and the burglars are expected to show some dramatic improvements in their game.

Happy golfing and have a great week !