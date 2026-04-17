Ten Cavalier golfers braved the cold and windy conditions on Sunday morning. Playing the back 9, the winning scores were excellent considering the weather.

Mick Straney was the eventual winner on a countback from Gavin Forest with a great net score of 33. Third place went to Charlie Ginty, who maintained his consistent recent form. The handicapper did enjoy trimming their handicaps a little as a reward for their good rounds!

Congratulations to Craig Rochester for progressing to the next round in the Match Play Championships. Well done to Graham

Tilston, Stephen O'Connor, Glen Tilston and Wal Hennessey for qualifying, but unfortunately they went down in their matches.

Happy golfing!