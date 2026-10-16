Cavaliers Golf News:

Ten Cavalier golfers chased victory on Sunday morning in glorious weather. Unfortunately, they struggled a little with their short game due to the recent coring and sanding of the greens.

The scores reflected the difficulty they faced with only one player coming in on handicap.

Peter Moad managed the conditions well to take first place with a net 35, second place on a countback was

Craig Rochester with a net 36; Michael Straney filled third place, also recording a net 36.

NTPs: 13th- Dave Watts, 17th- Craig Rochester.

The Encouragement Award was collected by John Pritchard.

Happy golfing, and have a great week!