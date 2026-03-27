Again there were several Stars, among them being Ben Barlow from the Friday 6.00pm league with 176 over average, and he was followed by Samuel Bennett from the Tuesday Scratch Singles with 167 over average, then came Joel Kolynia from the Junior Singles Challenge with 156 over average, and Nathaniel Mason from the Wednesday 7.30pm league with 145 over average. And they were followed by Brock Gallagher from the Wednesday 6.20pm league with 117 over average, Joshua Johnstone from the Thursday 7.30pm league with 117 over average and Michael Carroll from the Golden Oldies with 107 over average for the series.

Star Bowler of the week and winner of the Auto Wash compliments of Race Track Car Wash was Ben Barlow who scored that wonderful 176 over average for the series.

The High Roller champion and winner of three free practice games was Nathaniel Mason who scored a great 279 (PB). As this score was 76 over average and part of his 145 over average for the series, Nathaniel was named the third Man of Moment for March and next in line hoping for the voucher from Guys Cuts

Of course there plenty challenging Nathaniel, among them being Ben Barlow 227, Michael Quinlan 201, Blair Morris 241 (PB), Cody Frecklington 241 (PB), Joshua Harman 212, Travis McMahon 246, Mason Southwell 228, Joel Kotynia 235 (PB), Josh Johnstone 254, Samuel Bennett 217, Brock Gallagher 256 (PB), Xavier Mason 212, Steve Eslick 212, Hayden Swallow 222, Khye Downey 200, Will Mastronardi 201, Noah King 266 (PB), Liam Whitton 220, Hudson Howard 223, Josh Thornton 226, Geoff Thomas 224 (PB), Lachlan Turner 222, Dean Wells 256, Taylor Clark 210 and Hudson Howard 220.

The Almost Made it Hero and winner of the open order from Kings Takeaway at Greengate was Kerry McCarthy who scored a great 176 (PB). As this score was 47 over average Kerry was named the third Female of Note for March and next in line for the gift certificate for MJ’s All Hair-All Occasions.

Naturally there plenty feeling the pangs of hunger among them being Chelsea McLennan 159, Kruz Carnie 132, Louise Hawkey 135, Craig Broome 185, Julie Hoogenboom 177, Garry Hildebrandt 189, Lesley Murphy 179, Michael Carroll 161, Allan Westendorf 176, John Christian 139, Michael Carroll 161, Hugo Belmonte a pair of 198s, Craig Lamberti 100, Michelle Carroll 176, Kristy Losanno 158, Jayden Osborne 158, Isaac Clifton 187, Nathan Fauchon 179, Lachlan Stunden 102 (PB), Charlie Thorley 153, Nicholas Culverson 189, Gae Claydon 165, Nick Millar 188, Tristan Grove 161, Brandon Trenholm 183, Anne-Maree Johnstone 190, Greg Shapter 199, Yvonne Daniels 155, Jack Flitcroft 149, Dave Duncan 189 and Liam Whitton 189.

Junior of the week and winner of the free game compliments of the Tenpin Bowl was Joel Kotynia who scored that wonderful 235 (PB). This score was part of his 156 over average for the series.