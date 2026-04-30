There were three Stars this week, so we’ll start with the Tuesday Scratch Singles where Blair Morris scored 120 over average, and he was followed by Brock Gallagher from the Wednesday 6.20pm league who scored 100 over average, and he was followed by himself bowling in the Wednesday 7.30pm league where he scored 105 over average for the series.

Star Bowler for the week and winner of the Auto Wash compliments of Race Track Car Wash was Blair Morris who scored that good 120 over average for the series.

I was unable to locate a High Roller champion this week, so the three free practice games remain in the drawer. But there were plenty trying hard among them were Tyson Morris 204, Casey Perry 267, Joshua Harman 205, Josh Johnstone 225, Ken McLachlan 237, Blair Morris 215, Jacob French 213, Travis McMahon 233, Khye Downey 214, Hayden Swallow 221, Steve Eslick 223, Steve McConnell 221, Brock Gallagher 234, Greg Shapter 224, Ben Lees 237, Hugo Belmonte 253 and Milo Lees 222.Not to be ignored there were also Blake Frecklington 200, Taylor Clark 203, Dean Wells 205, Josh Thornton 205, David Quinlan 205, Luke Hannon 205 and Jack Webb 220.

The Almost Made it Hero and winner of the open order from Kings Takeaway at Greengate was Oliver Davis who scored 182 (PB).

Among others feeling the pangs of hunger were Keilan Holden 179, John Harvey 139, Kerry McCarthy 170, Julie Swallow 180, Nerida Black 149, Michael Carroll 154, Jan Duff 155, Mason Southwell 195, Dustin Southwell 158 (PB), Craig Lambert 105, Dan Londero 131, Stephen Radford 152, Sam Morris 138, Stewart Chapman 141, Bec Stibbard 173 and Matthew Woodham 189.

Not to be left out there was also Jayden Christoff 186, Tahlia Brown 170, Cody Frecklington 196, Graeme Edwards 190, Jill Beadle 153, Yvonne Daniels 148, Jack Flitcroft 162, Levi Jones 130 (PB), Flynn Fisher 144, Allyson Gilbert 154, Caleb Lee 136, Leanne Crockett 157 and Kerry Hogan 166.

Also trying real hard was Linda Justin 157, Marilyn Schwenke 183, Liz Campbell 131, Debbie McKeown 157, Gary Stedman 167, Denise Eslick 132, Archie Smith 137, Sheryl Selwood 130, Hunter Press 155, Anne Marie Johnstone 182, John Burton 165, Gail Beath 158, Paul Chate 156, Xavier Mason 191, Julie Swallow 169, Gae Claydon 152 and Jacinda Wood 182.

Junior of the week and winner of the free game compliments of the Tenpin Bowl was Dustin Southwell who scored 158 (PB) which was 63 over average.

The third Female of Note for April and hoping to win the gift certificate from MJ’s All Hair-All Occasions was Nerida Black who scored a great 149 which was 50 over average.

The third Man of the Moment for April hoping to win the voucher from Guys Cuts was Brock Gallagher who scored 234 which was 57 over average and part of his 105 over average for the series.