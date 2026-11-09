A new chapter in regional basketball has begun, with the launch of the Western Senior League (WSL), bringing together basketball associations from Orange, Bathurst, Lithgow and the Blue Mountains in a new senior men's and women's competition.

For many regional basketballers, opportunities to continue playing competitive representative basketball become limited after they finish their junior careers, said league organisers.

The WSL aims to address that gap by providing a meaningful level of senior representative competition that is accessible, affordable and based around local basketball associations.

The inaugural five-round season tipped off on Saturday, October 24, and features five men's teams and four women's teams representing Orange, Bathurst, Lithgow and the Blue Mountains. Orange will field two men's teams, while the other associations each enter one men's and one women's team.

The inaugural round showed the excitement the competition can produce, with a closely contested women's game and a men's contest that went to double overtime at the Blue Mountains.

ROUND 1 Results:

Lithgow Lazers defeated Orange Eagles 98-82

The teams were deadlocked at 21 after the opening quarter before Lithgow seized control, taking a 54–41 half-time lead. Orange answered with a 27–16 third quarter to make it a two-point game at 70–68. Lithgow then closed strongly, winning the final quarter to secure the 98–82 result.

Orange Eagles Black defeat Blue Mountains Magic 79-75

A nine-point first-quarter deficit became a double-overtime win for Orange Black. Blue Mountains led 21–12 early and held the lead at halftime. Orange Black turned the game around in the third to lead 47–46, but the teams finished regulation tied at 57. They were still level at 69 after the first extra period before Orange Black outscored the Magic 10–6 in the second overtime.

Orange Eagles Women defeat Blue Mountains Magic 60-47

Blue Mountains set the early pace with a 15–4 first quarter. Orange responded with a 19–8 second term to turn the game around and take a 23–22 half-time lead. The Eagles stretched that advantage in the third quarter, then held on through a close final period to win 60–47.

Round 2 of the WSL was scheduled for Saturday, 31 October. The top two teams in each division will meet in the grand finals on Saturday, 28 November 2026, in Bathurst.