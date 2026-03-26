Welcome to our new Members, Emma Jeffery and Rob Delarue.

Nominations for the Handicap Singles are out on the board in the alcove. As well are the Triples Championship, teams are restricted to a score of 14 taken and above from pennant grades played in, if didn’t play pennant your number will be 7.

Our Grade 3 pennants team will be travelling to Parkes Railway playing against Dubbo on the 16th May and our 5s will be travelling to Dubbo City, playing against Condobolin and Parkes Railway on the 16th and 17th May.

Fours Championship results for the quarter finals 21st March:

Ray Windsor, Ron Dunn, Roy Leonard and Roger Annis-Brown, 30, defeated Simon Kempson, Justin Whaley, Christine Shaw and Dennis Morcom,12.

Geoff Carthew, Peter Lange, Anthony Fisher and Greg Campbell, 21, defeated Bec Gamble, Marg Henry, Linda McFadden and Matt Gamble, 18.

Jim Finn, John Dunn, Dave Eves and Peter Wright, 29, defeated Bernie King, James Kemp, Pat Hogan and Marty Rickards, 13.

Peter Griffith, Wayne Carr, Ian Carr and Luke Taylor, 23, defeated Peter Brooking, A. Maw, Neil Higgins and Phil McGarity, 11.

Congratulations to the winners and commiserations to the defeated.

Pairs Final result 22nd March:

Christine Shaw and Dennis Morcom versus Peter Lange and Peter Stewart. -This was a cracker of a game! After 18 ends the scores were tied at 16 all. With the final result being team Stewart collecting the chocolates 17-16. Congratulations to the two Peters and Commiserations to team Morcom. It certainly was a tough game and a pleasure to play two formidable opponents.

Tuesday socials, 46 bowlers,

Raffle winners were Paul Ruggerio, Dave Cleal and Marg Henry.

Lucky Rink winners were Morris Alpin, and Frank McCarthy.

Unfortunates’ Rink, Ron Dunn, Marg Henry, and Peter Wright.

Consolation winners: Peter Griffith, Tony Bowers and Clint Gamble.

On Saturday we had a total of 48 bowlers with 36 bowlers playing in the Fours Championships on the carpet and 12 bowlers playing in a game of triples for socials on the grass green.

Raffle winners were Christine Shaw, James Kemp and Geoff Carthew.

Lucky Rink winners: Jim Finn, John Dunn and Dave Eves and Peter Wright.

Unfortunates’ Rink: Simon Kempson, Justin Whaley, Christine Shaw and Dennis Morcom.

Consolation winners were Peter Griffith, Wayne Carr, Ian Carr and Luke Taylor.

Starting at 4:30pm on Fridays the Drills and Skills recommence. This is an enjoyable way on improving your bowling confidence and consistency.

For Saturday 28th and Tuesday 31st March, please call Jim Finn on 0418 651 382, Peter Wright on 0427 813 220 or the club on 6361 3210. Names in by 11:30pm for a 12:30pm start.

Bowls Code of Conduct and Etiquette tips: Admit a “Fluke” in good spirit.

Happy bowling!