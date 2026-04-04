On Thursday, March 26, 16 Ladies enjoyed a morning of fun and lawn bowls.

Michelle (double lead), Annette and Yvonne defeated Michelle, Denice T and Veronica. Welcome to Michelle, who played her first game of bowls today after a couple of weeks of practice. Vi, Kathy and Julie defeated Carol, Verna and Helen in a close and hard-fought game. Jane and Denise L defeated Lorraine and Judy.

The Country Vs City day has had to be rescheduled; a new date will be advised as soon as one is decided upon.

Our best wishes to those feeling under the weather - we hope you are feeling better soon.

Practice and coaching are available every Tuesday commencing at 10.30 am, at the Country Club. These sessions are for our existing members and any ladies who would like to try their hand at lawn bowls.

Please contact Trish on 0400379294 or Jane on 0419620077 for further information.

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